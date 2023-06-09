Man hurt, damage reported to home in Elkhart shooting

(KWTX #1)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating after a man was hurt and damage was reported to a home in a shooting on Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called just before 4:20 p.m. to the area of Sherman Street and 3rd Street on reports of gunfire. While they were attempting to locate the scene, they were told that a 28-year-old man had arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds.

The victim was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening. He told officers that an unknown suspect(s) shot at his vehicle in the area of 3rd Street and Washington Street.

Meanwhile, residents at a home in the 200 block of Washington Street reported apparent gunfire damage to their home. Fortunately, no further injuries were reported.

Currently, no arrests have been made in connection with this shooting, which remains under investigation. If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP. You can also submit a tip anonymously online.

