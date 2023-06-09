Man charged with attempted murder in South Bend shooting

Kinyan Morris
Kinyan Morris(St. Joseph County Jail)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting in the city earlier this week.

Police were called around 1:50 a.m. on Monday to the 1200 block of E. Madison Street on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Through their investigation, the South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit identified Kinyan Morris, 21, as a suspect and ultimately arrested him.

Morris was charged on Friday with attempted murder, aggravated battery, and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting. He remains at the St. Joseph County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

2 rescued after box truck crashes, hangs over bridge on Indiana Toll Road

Updated: moments ago
|
By 16 News Now
Two people were rescued from a box truck that was hanging over a bridge after a crash on the Indiana Toll Road on Friday afternoon.

News

Two people were rescued from a box truck that was hanging over a bridge because of a crash on...

2 rescued after box truck crashes, hangs over bridge on Indiana Toll Road

Updated: 5 minutes ago
Two people were rescued from a box truck that was hanging over a bridge because of a crash on the Indiana Toll Road on Friday afternoon.

Crime

Man hurt, damage reported to home in Elkhart shooting

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Currently, no arrests have been made in connection with this shooting, which remains under investigation.

Crime

The suspect pulled out a small dog cage with a Black Retriever/Lab inside of it before driving...

Police searching for suspect after dog abandoned at St. Joe Co., Mich. courthouse

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a dog was abandoned in the parking lot of the St. Joseph County Courthouse earlier this week.

Latest News

News

Rhapsody Arts and Music Fest

43rd annual Rhapsody Arts and Music Festival takes over Island Park this weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Samantha Albert
The 43rd annual Rhapsody Arts and Music Festival is packing Island Park in Elkhart, full of food, art, and entertainment.

News

Rhapsody Arts and Music Fest

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Class of 2023: Share Photos of Your Graduates! WNDU

Class of 2023: Share Photos of Your Graduates!

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
It’s graduation season here in Michiana, and we want to help celebrate your graduates!

Crime

South Bend police investigating shots fired incident near Corby’s

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Officers were called early Friday morning to the 400 block of E. LaSalle Avenue on reports of an armed assault.

News

Pierceton man dies in Kosciusko County motorcycle crash

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The crash happened alate Thursday night on State Road 13 north of E. Shoop Road.

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather

Updated: 10 hours ago