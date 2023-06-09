Man charged with attempted murder in South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting in the city earlier this week.

Police were called around 1:50 a.m. on Monday to the 1200 block of E. Madison Street on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Through their investigation, the South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit identified Kinyan Morris, 21, as a suspect and ultimately arrested him.

Morris was charged on Friday with attempted murder, aggravated battery, and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting. He remains at the St. Joseph County Jail.

