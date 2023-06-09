Makers Trail Festival returns to Weko Beach on Saturday

BRIDGMAN, Mich. (WNDU) - Looking for a one-stop shop for locally made items, trinkets, and crafts?

The annual Maker’s Trail Festival is this Saturday, June 10, at 1 p.m., at Weko Beach. There will be 21 makers, six food vendors, and live music!

Pre-ordered tickets for the event run $10 and $20 on the day of the festival.

Attendees are reminded that the parking lot at Weko Beach will be closed for the majority of the weekend. Those who attend are encouraged to park in town and walk down, or take the new Weko Beach Bus.

