Fugitive Friday: June 9, 2023

(WNDU) - Michiana Crime Stoppers needs your help tracking down several wanted fugitives!

If your anonymous tip leads to the arrest of one of these featured individuals, you could receive a reward of $300 cash.

Robert Chapman is wanted out of St. Joseph County for failure to appear for the original charges of possession of meth and burglary. He is also wanted out of Elkhart County for failure to appear for the original charge of theft.

Michael Burmeister II is wanted for failure to appear for the original charges of possession of meth and burglary.

Robin Hardy, Jr. is wanted for violation of a court order for the original conviction of possession of meth.

Dwayne Dockery is wanted for violation of a court order of the original conviction of resisting law enforcement.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these wanted fugitives, call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. You can also submit your anonymous tip online by clicking here.

