Fugitive Friday: June 9, 2023

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Michiana Crime Stoppers needs your help tracking down several wanted fugitives!

If your anonymous tip leads to the arrest of one of these featured individuals, you could receive a reward of $300 cash.

  • Robert Chapman is wanted out of St. Joseph County for failure to appear for the original charges of possession of meth and burglary. He is also wanted out of Elkhart County for failure to appear for the original charge of theft.
  • Michael Burmeister II is wanted for failure to appear for the original charges of possession of meth and burglary.
  • Robin Hardy, Jr. is wanted for violation of a court order for the original conviction of possession of meth.
  • Dwayne Dockery is wanted for violation of a court order of the original conviction of resisting law enforcement.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these wanted fugitives, call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. You can also submit your anonymous tip online by clicking here.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New Prairie softball to play in state championship game Friday night

Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Cougars will take the field at Purdue’s Bittinger Stadium for the Class 3A state championship game against Tri-West Hendricks.

News

Makers Trail Festival returns to Weko Beach

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Flag Day celebrations headed to Three Oaks this weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Fugitive Friday: June 9, 2023

Fugitive Friday: June 9, 2023

Updated: 1 hour ago
Michiana Crime Stoppers needs your help tracking down several wanted fugitives!

Latest News

Crime

Robert Chapman

Fugitive Friday: June 9, 2023

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

South Bend begins streetscape project on LaSalle Avenue on Monday, June 12, 2023.

South Bend to begin streetscape project on LaSalle Avenue

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
The first phase of the “LaSalle Avenue Streetscape Project” will begin on Monday, June 12.

News

LaSalle Avenue to undergo construction

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

21-year-old arrested, charged with attempted murder

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Box truck crashes, hangs over bridge

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

St. Joseph County officials host special meeting on electric vehicle battery plant on June 9,...

St. Joseph County officials host special meeting on electric vehicle battery plant

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mark Peterson
On Friday, the St. Joseph County Redevelopment Commission took action needed for General Motors to build a massive EV battery plant.