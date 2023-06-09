First Alert Forecast: Widespread rain arrives Sunday afternoon & evening

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

FRIDAY: Sunny with a thick milky tint in the sky from continued wildfire haze around. at times it may smell smoky at the surface and air quality may become unhealthy for some. High 75F. Low 52F. Wind NNW at 10 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Morning sunshine will give way to increasing clouds for the afternoon. Shower chance increases Saturday evening and into the overnight hours. Most of Michiana will stay dry Saturday. High around 85F. Low near 60F. Wind WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with shower chances throughout the day. Chance of widespread showers. General rainfall amounts around 0.50 to 1.00″. High 73F. Low54F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A cold front will move through Michiana this upcoming weekend and will provide our best chance of showers in nearly three weeks. Behind this front, temperatures will stay in the low to mid-70s to kickstart next week. As an upper-level ridge tries to build back in across the Midwest late next week expect temperatures to rise into the 80s to low 90s into Father’s Day weekend.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.