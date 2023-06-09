Deadly motorcycle crash under investigation in Kosciusko County

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash. It happened on State Road 13 north of East Shoop Road around 10 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway and struck a wooden platform sitting off the side of the road. The driver was thrown from the motorcycle. Edward Dempsey, 55, of Pierceton was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Kosciusko County FACT Team is investigating.

