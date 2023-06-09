Advertise With Us

Deadly motorcycle crash under investigation in Kosciusko County

Motorcycle crash in Kosciusko County.
Motorcycle crash in Kosciusko County.(Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash. It happened on State Road 13 north of East Shoop Road around 10 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway and struck a wooden platform sitting off the side of the road. The driver was thrown from the motorcycle. Edward Dempsey, 55, of Pierceton was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Kosciusko County FACT Team is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after one person was shot near Marathon gas station in South Bend.
Police investigating after 1 shot near Marathon gas station in South Bend
Sick nursing student gets pinning ceremony in hospital bed
Mitchell Taebel
LaPorte County man charged with stalking, threatening Taylor Swift
Indiana State Fair announces first wave of free concerts for 2023
New rock-climbing gym opens Friday in Mishawaka

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Widespread rain arrives Sunday afternoon & evening
Fulton County rallies behind Comets
Swarbrick announces he's stepping down