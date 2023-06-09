Class of 2023: Share Photos of Your Graduates!

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(WNDU) - It’s graduation season here in Michiana, and we want to help celebrate your graduates!

Send us photos of your graduate, and we’ll be showcasing some of the best right here on WNDU!

CLICK HERE to share your graduate photos! Be sure to select “Class of 2023″ when sending them to us!

You must have taken the photo and own all rights to it. You must also agree to the Gray Television, Inc. Terms of Use Agreement.

