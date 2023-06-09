BASEBALL: Penn, Westview, Marquette Catholic taking part in semi-states
(WNDU) - 32 high school baseball teams across Indiana remain in contention for a state title, but only eight will be left by Saturday night.
Three teams here in our local area — Penn, Westview, and Marquette Catholic — are hoping to be among those eight when semi-states are all said and done.
Here’s a look at the matchups involving those teams on Saturday:
CLASS 4A
LaPorte Semi-State
Homestead vs. Hamilton Southeastern, 11:30 a.m. EDT/10:30 a.m. CDT
Penn vs. Lake Central, 2 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. CDT
Championship: Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner, 8 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. CDT
CLASS 2A
Kokomo Semi-State
Westview vs. Illiana Christian, 11 a.m. EDT/10 a.m. CDT
Winchester vs. Delphi, 2 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. CDT
Championship: Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner, 8 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. CDT
CLASS 1A
Lafayette Jefferson Semi-State
Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian vs. Marquette Catholic. 11 a.m. EDT/10 a.m. CDT
Wes-Del vs. Lafayette Central Catholic, 2 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. CDT
Championship: Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner, 8 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. CDT
Statewide Regional/Semi-State/State Final brackets:
