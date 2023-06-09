BASEBALL: Penn, Westview, Marquette Catholic taking part in semi-states

(WNDU) - 32 high school baseball teams across Indiana remain in contention for a state title, but only eight will be left by Saturday night.

Three teams here in our local area — Penn, Westview, and Marquette Catholic — are hoping to be among those eight when semi-states are all said and done.

Here’s a look at the matchups involving those teams on Saturday:

CLASS 4A

LaPorte Semi-State

Homestead vs. Hamilton Southeastern, 11:30 a.m. EDT/10:30 a.m. CDT

Penn vs. Lake Central, 2 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. CDT

Championship: Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner, 8 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. CDT

CLASS 2A

Kokomo Semi-State

Westview vs. Illiana Christian, 11 a.m. EDT/10 a.m. CDT

Winchester vs. Delphi, 2 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. CDT

Championship: Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner, 8 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. CDT

CLASS 1A

Lafayette Jefferson Semi-State

Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian vs. Marquette Catholic. 11 a.m. EDT/10 a.m. CDT

Wes-Del vs. Lafayette Central Catholic, 2 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. CDT

Championship: Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner, 8 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. CDT

Statewide Regional/Semi-State/State Final brackets :

CLASS 4A

CLASS 3A

CLASS 2A

CLASS 1A

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.