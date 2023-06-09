BASEBALL: Lakeshore, Watervliet, Bridgman looking to advance to state semifinals

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - High school baseball teams across the state of Michigan have their eyes set on advancing to the state semifinals next week.

To get there, they will have to survive regional finals and state quarterfinals on Saturday.

Three teams from our local area — Lakeshore, Watervliet, and Bridgman — are among those who are looking to keep their seasons alive. Here’s a look at what’s standing in their way:

DIVISION 2

Regional Finals 11 and 12/State Quarterfinal 6: Kalamazoo College

Regional 11 Final: Lakeshore vs. Grand Rapids Christian, 10 a.m.

Regional 12 Final: Olivet vs. Hamilton, 12:30 p.m.

Quarterfinal 6: Regional 11 winner vs. Regional 12 winner, 3 p.m.

DIVISION 3

Regional Finals 19 and 20/State Quarterfinal 10: Cornerstone University

Regional 19 Final: Chesaning vs. Watervliet, 10 a.m.

Regional 20 Final: Lansing Catholic vs. North Muskegon, 12:30 p.m.

Quarterfinal 10: Regional 19 winner vs. Regional 20 winner, 3 p.m.

Regional Finals 21 and 22/State Quarterfinal 11: Adrian College

Regional 21 Final: Grass Lake vs. Bridgman, 10 a.m.

Regional 22 Final: Ottawa Lake Whiteford vs. Jackson Lumen Christi, 12:30 p.m.

Quarterfinal 11: Regional 21 winner vs. Regional 22 winner, 3 p.m.

Statewide Regional/Quarterfinal/Semifinal/State Final brackets:

DIVISION 1

DIVISION 2

DIVISION 3

DIVISION 4

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

High School

BASEBALL: Penn, Westview, Marquette Catholic taking part in semi-states

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
32 high school baseball teams across Indiana remain in contention for a state title, but only eight will be left by Saturday night.

High School

SOFTBALL: Local Michigan teams to play in regionals on Saturday

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Winners advance to the state quarterfinals next Tuesday, June 13.

High School

Caston softball prepares for first trip to state final

Updated: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:42 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
The Caston Comets have never played for a state championship in any sport, but that will change on Saturday afternoon.

Notre Dame

In this Nov. 13, 2017, file photo, Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick attends an NCAA...

Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick to step down in 2024

Updated: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now, Drew Sanders and Chuck Freeby
Swarbrick will be succeeded by Peter Bevacqua, a 1993 alumnus and chairman of NBC Sports.

Latest News

High School

BASEBALL: Local Michigan teams play in regional semifinals

Updated: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:08 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Here’s a look at the regional semifinal matchups involving teams from our area.

High School

Penn softball looks to spoil Roncalli’s bid for three-peat

Updated: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Penn (27-4-1) and Roncalli (31-3-1) will face each other in the Class 4A state final on Saturday at Purdue’s Bittinger Stadium.

Pro Sports

Four Winds Invitational hosts media day, seeks volunteers

Updated: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch, Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
The annual Epson Tour golf tournament is back in South Bend this summer.

Pro Sports

South Bend Lions remain winless after loss to Flint City

Updated: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:10 AM EDT
|
By Matt Loch
The Lions are now 0-4-1 on the season and second-to-last place in USL League Two’s Great Lakes Division.

South Bend Cubs

2 South Bend Cubs players made their return to Four Winds Field after missing extensive time...

Fan favorites return to Four Winds Field

Updated: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:58 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch
Two fan favorites of the South Bend Cubs made their return to Four Winds Field on Tuesday night.

High School

New Prairie softball gets another shot at state title

Updated: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT
|
By Josh Bode
Despite losing in their first playoff game last year, the New Prairie Cougars knew they had a good shot at the state title this year.