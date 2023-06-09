BASEBALL: Lakeshore, Watervliet, Bridgman looking to advance to state semifinals

(WNDU) - High school baseball teams across the state of Michigan have their eyes set on advancing to the state semifinals next week.

To get there, they will have to survive regional finals and state quarterfinals on Saturday.

Three teams from our local area — Lakeshore, Watervliet, and Bridgman — are among those who are looking to keep their seasons alive. Here’s a look at what’s standing in their way:

DIVISION 2

Regional Finals 11 and 12/State Quarterfinal 6: Kalamazoo College

Regional 11 Final: Lakeshore vs. Grand Rapids Christian, 10 a.m.

Regional 12 Final: Olivet vs. Hamilton, 12:30 p.m.

Quarterfinal 6: Regional 11 winner vs. Regional 12 winner, 3 p.m.

DIVISION 3

Regional Finals 19 and 20/State Quarterfinal 10: Cornerstone University

Regional 19 Final: Chesaning vs. Watervliet, 10 a.m.

Regional 20 Final: Lansing Catholic vs. North Muskegon, 12:30 p.m.

Quarterfinal 10: Regional 19 winner vs. Regional 20 winner, 3 p.m.

Regional Finals 21 and 22/State Quarterfinal 11: Adrian College

Regional 21 Final: Grass Lake vs. Bridgman, 10 a.m.

Regional 22 Final: Ottawa Lake Whiteford vs. Jackson Lumen Christi, 12:30 p.m.

Quarterfinal 11: Regional 21 winner vs. Regional 22 winner, 3 p.m.

