Advertise With Us

71st annual Flag Day celebrations headed to Three Oaks

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THREE OAKS, Mich. (WNDU) - The Three Oaks community is gearing up to honor the country and those that served for it!

All weekend long, there will be live music, food vendors, parades, presentations, and even a 5K Run/Walk taking over the downtown Three Oaks area.

The 71st annual flag-raising ceremony will take place at the corner of Elm and Maple streets on Sunday, June 11, at 2:30 p.m. The parade will then be kicked off with a downtown flyover at 3 p.m. with a WWII military plane.

“Flag Day has always been a tradition of generations of friends and family coming together to enjoy one another and give patronage to our wonderful country,” said Dyane Thomas, chairman of the Three Oaks Flag Day event. “We’re excited to be part of another Quilts of Valor presentation and to be bringing back the cutest part of the weekend with the pet parade.”

The full list for the Friday, Saturday, and Sunday festivities is enclosed below:

The event poster for the Three Oaks Flag Day celebrations
The event poster for the Three Oaks Flag Day celebrations(Three Oaks)

For more information on the event, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after one person was shot near Marathon gas station in South Bend.
Police investigating after 1 shot near Marathon gas station in South Bend
Indiana State Fair announces first wave of free concerts for 2023
Mitchell Taebel
LaPorte County man charged with stalking, threatening Taylor Swift
Sick nursing student gets pinning ceremony in hospital bed
Michigan resident wins $415,919 online gaming jackpot at Four Winds Casinos

Latest News

Maker’s Trail Festival returns to Weko Beach on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Photo taken by Julie...
Makers Trail Festival returns to Weko Beach on Saturday
Terry & the Heartbeats take the stage at Fridays by the Fountain
Class of 2023: Share Photos of Your Graduates! WNDU
Class of 2023: Share Photos of Your Graduates!
Linden Avenue Pop-up Markets return to South Bend this Saturday