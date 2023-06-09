71st annual Flag Day celebrations headed to Three Oaks

THREE OAKS, Mich. (WNDU) - The Three Oaks community is gearing up to honor the country and those that served for it!

All weekend long, there will be live music, food vendors, parades, presentations, and even a 5K Run/Walk taking over the downtown Three Oaks area.

The 71st annual flag-raising ceremony will take place at the corner of Elm and Maple streets on Sunday, June 11, at 2:30 p.m. The parade will then be kicked off with a downtown flyover at 3 p.m. with a WWII military plane.

“Flag Day has always been a tradition of generations of friends and family coming together to enjoy one another and give patronage to our wonderful country,” said Dyane Thomas, chairman of the Three Oaks Flag Day event. “We’re excited to be part of another Quilts of Valor presentation and to be bringing back the cutest part of the weekend with the pet parade.”

The full list for the Friday, Saturday, and Sunday festivities is enclosed below:

The event poster for the Three Oaks Flag Day celebrations (Three Oaks)

