43rd annual Rhapsody Arts and Music Festival takes over Island Park this weekend

By Samantha Albert
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Starting Friday at 5.pm., Island Park in downtown Elkhart will be full of art, music, and fair food.

This year’s Rhapsody Arts and Music Festival features more than 20 food vendors, fifty artists, and a lineup of live entertainment, plus games for the young and the young at heart.

The best part is, thanks to generous sponsors, admission is completely free.

“It brings everyone together. It’s a festival that everyone can find something to enjoy. We have an incredible lineup of entertainment this year, I am so excited. We have a beer tent this year; we have an enhanced kids area, something else people have been asking for, so we’ve got some surprises there,” said event organizer, Sherry Krask.

For information on the Rhapsody Arts and Music Festival, including event hours, click here.

