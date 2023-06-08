Advertise With Us

Teen accused of murdering 11-year-old boy appears in court for initial hearing

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 18-year-old accused of killing an 11-year-old boy in South Bend spent part of his day in a St. Joseph County courtroom on Thursday.

Dominick Williams, Jr., was charged and arrested in May for the shooting death of T’yon Horston, which occurred in the 600 block of N. Johnson Street on April 20.

He will be back in court on July 7 for another hearing to see whether he should be granted bond.

According to charging documents, witnesses told police they saw a male, believed to be Williams, wearing all-black clothing and a black ski mask in the alley across the street from where Horston was found. He was seen carrying a rifle shortly after the gunshots were heard.

Williams is currently in jail without bond for the death of the sixth grader.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after one person was shot near Marathon gas station in South Bend.
Police investigating after 1 shot near Marathon gas station in South Bend
Siarra Pontius
Elkhart woman charged in armed robbery at 7-Eleven
Sick nursing student gets pinning ceremony in hospital bed
SWAT situation in the area of Prast Boulevard just west of N. Olive Street.
SWAT situation in South Bend ends peacefully
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Another hazy Friday with low air quality

Latest News

Peter Bevacqua to step in as Notre Dame’s next athletic director in 2024
Ft. Wayne teens paint mural for St. Matthew's Cathedral School
Phase II of the Coal Line Trail begins
Public demanding overpass in Osceola after tragedy
29th annual ‘Shortcakes on Blacktop’ event returns to The Cathedral of St. James on June 8,...
29th annual ‘Shortcakes on Blacktop’ event returns to The Cathedral of St. James