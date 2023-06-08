Teen accused of murdering 11-year-old boy appears in court for initial hearing

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 18-year-old accused of killing an 11-year-old boy in South Bend spent part of his day in a St. Joseph County courtroom on Thursday.

Dominick Williams, Jr., was charged and arrested in May for the shooting death of T’yon Horston, which occurred in the 600 block of N. Johnson Street on April 20.

He will be back in court on July 7 for another hearing to see whether he should be granted bond.

According to charging documents, witnesses told police they saw a male, believed to be Williams, wearing all-black clothing and a black ski mask in the alley across the street from where Horston was found. He was seen carrying a rifle shortly after the gunshots were heard.

Williams is currently in jail without bond for the death of the sixth grader.

