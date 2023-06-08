Police investigating after 1 shot near Marathon gas station in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after one person was shot near the Marathon gas station in South Bend.

Authorities were dispatched to the intersection of N. Adams Street and Lincolnway West around 10:15 p.m. on a reported shooting with just one victim.

The condition of the victim is unclear at this time.

