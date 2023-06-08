Advertise With Us

Police investigating after 1 shot near Marathon gas station in South Bend

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after one person was shot near the Marathon gas station in South Bend.

Authorities were dispatched to the intersection of N. Adams Street and Lincolnway West around 10:15 p.m. on a reported shooting with just one victim.

The condition of the victim is unclear at this time.

Police are investigating after one person was shot near Marathon gas station in South Bend.(WNDU)

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to bring you the latest coverage on this developing story.

