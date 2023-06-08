Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick to step down in 2024

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After a 15-year tenure at Notre Dame, one of the most influential voices in college athletics will be stepping down next year.

The university announced on Thursday morning that athletic director Jack Swarbrick will be departing from his role sometime in the first quarter of 2024. He will be succeeded by Peter Bevacqua, a 1993 alumnus and chairman of NBC Sports.

According to a press release from the university, Bevacqua will join the university on July 1 as a special assistant to President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., before he transitions into Swarbrick’s role. During this transition, Swarbrick will continue to handle athletic director duties.

Peter Bevacqua (University of Notre Dame)

As Sports Illustrated senior writer Pat Forde points out, Swarbrick has left an immense mark in college athletics — both on campus and on a national scale — during his 15 years at Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish have won 10 national championships across five programs during that time. He led the way on the seismic decision to join the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) while maintaining Notre Dame’s independence in football.

Swarbrick is also noted for his commitment to academic integrity, as Notre Dame has ranked within the top three nationally in the NCAA’s academic progress rate and graduation success rate metrics every year of his tenure.

Swarbrick has left a mark nationally as one of four voices behind the 12-team College Football Playoff that will begin next year. He’s also been a leading voice on several major issues in college athletics, such as player compensation and conference realignment.

