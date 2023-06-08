Michigan resident wins $415,919 online gaming jackpot at Four Winds Casinos
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEW BUFFALO, Mich. (WNDU) - A Michigan resident recently flipped a $20 bet into a large jackpot through Four Winds’ Online Casino & Sportsbook.
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds Casinos says a guest from Royal Oak, Mich., won a $415,919 jackpot on May 26. The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, placed a $20 bet on Divine Fortune Megaways.
Four Winds says this isn’t the only large jackpot that’s been won at its casinos in 2023. Here’s a look at some of the others:
Online Casino & Sportsbook
Jan. 28
- $262,243 jackpot won by guest with $100 bet on Divine Fortune Touch
New Buffalo
Feb. 19
- $71,324 progressive jackpot won by guest with $1.50 bet while playing Kronos
- $69,080 progressive jackpot won by guest with $12.50 bet while playing Dragon Link
March 20
- $83,055 progressive jackpot won by guest with $7.50 bet while playing Dollar Storm
April 1
- $143,134 progressive jackpot won by guest with $1.20 bet while playing Cash Jolt
April 6
- $770,953 progressive jackpot won by guest with $10 bet while playing Buffalo Grand Deluxe
South Bend
Jan. 31
- $90,226 progressive jackpot won by guest with $2 bet while playing Quick Hit Pro
Feb. 14
- $109,443 progressive jackpot won by guest with $4 bet while playing Super Frenzy Hits
Feb. 24
- $67,500 progressive jackpot won by guest with $50 bet while playing Triple Starts
