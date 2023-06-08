Michigan resident wins $415,919 online gaming jackpot at Four Winds Casinos

NEW BUFFALO, Mich. (WNDU) - A Michigan resident recently flipped a $20 bet into a large jackpot through Four Winds’ Online Casino & Sportsbook.

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds Casinos says a guest from Royal Oak, Mich., won a $415,919 jackpot on May 26. The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, placed a $20 bet on Divine Fortune Megaways.

Four Winds says this isn’t the only large jackpot that’s been won at its casinos in 2023. Here’s a look at some of the others:

Online Casino & Sportsbook

Jan. 28

$262,243 jackpot won by guest with $100 bet on Divine Fortune Touch

New Buffalo

Feb. 19

$71,324 progressive jackpot won by guest with $1.50 bet while playing Kronos

$69,080 progressive jackpot won by guest with $12.50 bet while playing Dragon Link

March 20

$83,055 progressive jackpot won by guest with $7.50 bet while playing Dollar Storm

April 1

$143,134 progressive jackpot won by guest with $1.20 bet while playing Cash Jolt

April 6

$770,953 progressive jackpot won by guest with $10 bet while playing Buffalo Grand Deluxe

South Bend

Jan. 31



$90,226 progressive jackpot won by guest with $2 bet while playing Quick Hit Pro

Feb. 14

$109,443 progressive jackpot won by guest with $4 bet while playing Super Frenzy Hits

Feb. 24

$67,500 progressive jackpot won by guest with $50 bet while playing Triple Starts

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.