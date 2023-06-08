Linden Avenue Pop-up Markets return to South Bend this Saturday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city has announced dates for its third year of Linden Avenue Pop-Up Markets.

While the MLK Jr. Community Center is under renovation, the pop-up markets will take place at the Charles Black Community Center.

“We are beyond ecstatic to offer the third year of the Linden Avenue Pop-Up Markets,” said Mary McAfee, director of engagement and economic empowerment. “Although it may be in a new location, our mission remains the same in expanding access to fresh nutritional food to our west-side communities.”

The markets will feature local food vendors, farmers, and entertainment. You can check out the first pop-up market of the year this Saturday, June 10, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The rest of the dates are enclosed below:

Saturday, July 8, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, August 12, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, October 14, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

If you are interested in participating, click here.

