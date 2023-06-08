Last two days to qualify in Kroc Center’s ‘Million Dollar Hole-in-One Challenge’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Thursday and Friday are the last days of qualifying events for the Salvation Army Kroc Center’s 7th annual “Million Dollar Hole-in-One Challenge.”

Thursday from 3 P.M. to 7 P.M. at either Erskine Golf Course or Eberhart Golf Course, and Friday from 3 P.M. to 7 P.M. at Juday Creek Golf Course, for just a dollar per shot or $20 for 25 shots, competitors can take a swing at qualifying to enter the semi-finals.

The ten closest shots from each qualifying event will have to make another hole in one in the semi-finals, before ten finalists are chosen for the final shot.

For the past 6 years, no one has been able to win the challenge and get the hole-in-one, though organizers say that last year competitors got the closest.

So, what keeps people coming back?

“Hope, opportunity, I mean people love the fact that hey I can win a million dollars. I just think it’s a little bit of a challenge too for those serious golfers that come out and do this. Hey, let’s go out and buddy I can get it closer than you do, and things like that, so there’s a little bit of competition between people but it’s just a way of people coming out and having fun. Everybody who comes out and tries to qualify is smiling and having a good time,” said the Kroc Center’s Director of Development, Paul Szrom.

The winner(s) will split the million dollars with the Kroc Center, with all of the proceeds raised helping the organization to provide services in the community.

