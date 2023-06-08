LaPorte County man charged with stalking, threatening Taylor Swift

Mitchell Taebel
Mitchell Taebel(LaPorte County Jail)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A LaPorte County man is facing charges after being accused of stalking Taylor Swift and making threats against her, her security team, and attendees of her current Eras Tour.

LaPorte County Jail records show that Mitchell Taebel, 36, of Long Beach is charged with felony charges of stalking and intimidation, along with misdemeanor counts of invasion of privacy and harassment. Taebel was booked into the jail last Friday, which was the first night of Swift’s three concerts in Chicago.

According to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, Taebel sent a voice message to Swift through her official Instagram account on May 25 stating “he would happily wear a bomb if he cannot be with his soulmate.”

Taebel is also accused of sending a message to Swift’s father the next day in which he claimed to be her soulmate. He then allegedly sent Swift herself a photo of someone firing a handgun at a firing range. Prosecutors say that photo included a message threatening to harm Swift and all her dancers.

Taebel also has a YouTube page featuring several videos about Swift and saying he and Swift would be married.

Taylor Swift hands Addie Hutchinson the hat she was wearing during her song "22" during her...
Taylor Swift hands Addie Hutchinson the hat she was wearing during her song "22" during her Sunday night concert at Gillette Stadium.(Kacie Hutchinson)

According to police, Taebel traveled to some luxury condominiums in Nashville where Swift has a home on May 5. He allegedly claimed to be a “popular TV host” and asked security to let her know he was in the lobby.

Tabel fled before officers arrived but was spotted at Swift’s concert in Nashville later that night. He was reportedly recognized from a list of known security threats and removed from the stadium.

Upon returning home to Indiana, Taebel allegedly posted a message wishing death for people who think it’s illegal to go to where somebody lives to see if they want to meet.

Court documents say Taebel sent another message to Swift, in which he said “Y’all get ready you thugs because we’re going to cancel this damn tour and still destroy you.” Attached to that message was a picture of a man holding an AR-15 rifle.

Prosecutors further allege in court documents that there was another message to Swift from Taebel weeks later expressing a desire to meet and for them to be together and then “shoot ourselves if we had to.”

Swift’s management team reportedly obtained a temporary restraining order against Taeble, which was served to him on May 13. He allegedly violated the order by posting more messages about Swift and tagging her on social media.

According to the Tribune, Taebel made his initial court appearance on Tuesday, where the judge denied his request to be released on his own recognizance and instead set a $15,000 cash-only bond for his release.

Taebel has another hearing set for July 27.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

