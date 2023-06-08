Indiana issues an Air Quality Action Day for Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - The state of Indiana has issued an Air Quality Action Day for Thursday for all counties due to smoke from Canadian wildfires.

There are currently high particulate readings in South Bend, Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, and Muncie.

The state encourages Hoosiers to avoid burning wood, limit time outdoors, and avoid exercising near busy roads.

If you’re driving, try not to keep your engine idle. Air quality may continue to be affected beyond Thursday.

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.