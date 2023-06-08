Advertise With Us

Indiana issues an Air Quality Action Day for Thursday

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - The state of Indiana has issued an Air Quality Action Day for Thursday for all counties due to smoke from Canadian wildfires.

There are currently high particulate readings in South Bend, Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, and Muncie.

The state encourages Hoosiers to avoid burning wood, limit time outdoors, and avoid exercising near busy roads.

If you’re driving, try not to keep your engine idle. Air quality may continue to be affected beyond Thursday.

To learn more, click here.

