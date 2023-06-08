Gov. Whitmer signs legislation to prevent distracted driving

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill into law that she says will help protect Michigan drivers.

The new legislation will make it illegal for drivers to hold and use a mobile device when driving. The fine is $100 for first-time offenders, and second-time offenders can expect to see a fine of $250.

The law will take effect on June 30.

Whitmer signed the bill at Mitchel Kiefer Memorial Rink, which was named in honor of a former freshman at Michigan State who was killed by a distracted driver. Whitmer noted the importance of signing the bill at the rink was not lost on her.

“You cant help but get teary just looking at this.... um.....young life cut short by a distracted driver,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Michigan. “A freshman at Michigan State University, all around great guy, you can see all his teammates signed his hockey pads instead of a book at his funeral. And so it’s real. And to see a family who turns their pain into a cause to protect other people is one of the most amazing things I have ever seen as a public servant.”

Michigan State Police say its putting an emphasis on the July 4 weekend for enforcing this legislation.

