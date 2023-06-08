First Alert Forecast: Poor air quality Thursday & Friday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

A thick haze to our north will move into Michiana Thursday morning and afternoon.



👉 Air Quality Alert is out for ALL of Indiana and most of Southwest, MI Thursday into Friday. #INwx #MIwx #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/07Jv2UaAzM — Andrew Whitmyer (@AWhitmyer) June 8, 2023

The air quality will be the topic of discussion these next few days. The haze has been around on Tuesday and Wednesday, but could become worse for sensitive groups on Thursday and Friday. An air quality alerts have been issued for a large portion of the nation including Michiana. Those with respiratory diseases such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor activities. An upper-level low over the Northeast is the reason for the wildfire smoke moving across our area. So long as this pattern is locked into the forecast, hazy and smokey skies will stick around. The pattern will shift away from the upper-level low this weekend as rain chances return to the area. The best chance of rain arrives Sunday into early Monday and will move the haze/smoke out.

THURSDAY: Sunny with a thick milky tint in the sky from continued wildfire haze around. at times it may smell smoky at the surface and air quality may become unhealthy for some. High near 75F. Low 47F. Wind NNW at 10 to 25 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunny with a thick milky tint in the sky from continued wildfire haze around. at times it may smell smoky at the surface and air quality may become unhealthy for some. High 75F. Low 52F. Wind NNW at 10 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Morning sunshine will give way to increasing clouds for the afternoon. Shower chance increases Saturday evening and into the overnight hours. Most of Michiana will stay dry Saturday. High around 85F. Low near 60F. Wind WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with shower chances throughout the day. Chance of widespread showers. General rainfall amounts around 0.25 to 0.50″. High 73F. Low54F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A cold front will move through Michiana this upcoming weekend and will provide our best chance of showers in nearly three weeks. Behind this front, temperatures will stay in the low to mid-70s to kickstart next week. As an upper-level ridge tries to build back in across the Midwest late next week expect temperatures to rise into the 80s to low 90s into Father’s Day weekend.

