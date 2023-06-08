FACT investigating after 2 injured in crash near North Liberty
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team is investigating after two people were hurt in a crash Wednesday night near North Liberty.
The crash happened around 8:10 p.m. on State Road 23 near Quinn Road. Officials say one vehicle crossed the center line and struck another vehicle.
One of the drivers, a 22-year-old North Liberty man, suffered serious injuries. The other driver, a 48-year-old from Walkerton, had minor injuries.
