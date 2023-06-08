Construction to begin on next phase of Coal Line Trail

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Construction is set to begin on Thursday on the next phase of the Stephen J. Luecke Coal Line Trail.

You may remember the first phase of the trail, which runs from Lincolnway West to the new MLK Jr. Dream Center on Linden Avenue, that opened last November.

The next phase of the trail runs over the Angela Bridge across the St. Joseph River to State Road 933.

Back in January, work began to convert the old Coal Line Bridge over the river, just north of Angela Boulevard, into a pedestrian bridge.

It’s expected to be completed in May 2024.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.