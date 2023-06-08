City-wide garage sale headed to Buchanan this weekend

BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - One man’s trash is another man’s treasure. That’s the case this weekend in Buchanan!

This weekend, from June 9 through June 11, Buchanan is hosting its annual, city-wide garage sale.

With over 80 registered sales, Buchanan City Hall is excited to showcase the town’s neighborhoods.

The 87-address long list includes antiques, collectibles, tools, and more.

The event map is enclosed below:

