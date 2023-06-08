Advertise With Us

City-wide garage sale headed to Buchanan this weekend

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - One man’s trash is another man’s treasure. That’s the case this weekend in Buchanan!

This weekend, from June 9 through June 11, Buchanan is hosting its annual, city-wide garage sale.

With over 80 registered sales, Buchanan City Hall is excited to showcase the town’s neighborhoods.

The 87-address long list includes antiques, collectibles, tools, and more.

The event map is enclosed below:

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 injured after train collides with car in Galien Township on June 6, 2023.
1 injured after train collides with car in Galien Township
Exterior of the Teachers Credit Union building located at 110 S. Main Street in downtown South...
Teachers Credit Union to be renamed later this month
TSA confiscates gun from passenger at South Bend International Airport on June 4, 2023.
TSA confiscates gun from passenger at South Bend International Airport
Marshall County woman arrested after driving intoxicated with kids in car.
Marshall County woman arrested after driving intoxicated with children in car
Siarra Pontius
Elkhart woman charged in armed robbery at 7-Eleven

Latest News

Penn softball to play for 4A state title
Lakeshore captures regional semifinal over Vicksburg
Resident speaks out on decision to uphold Portage Manor closure
Resident speaks out on decision to uphold Portage Manor closure
Construction to begin on next phase of Coal Line Trail