City of Mishawaka to refurbish old missile made by Bendix Corp.

(Mayor Dave Wood)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of Mishawaka plans to refurbish an important part of its history.

According to a tweet from Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood, the city bought an old Talos missile after it was found dismantled in crates in a Crumstown field.

Wood says the Talos missile was made in Mishawaka by the Bendix Corporation. The missile was used by the U.S. Navy from 1957 to 1979.

Wood says the city will assemble, refurbish, and display the missile in Bendix Park.

