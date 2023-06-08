Catholic Charities capping off week of service in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Jude Youth Ministry of Fort Wayne is in South Bend this week to help serve the community.

There are 32 high school students working across the city with various nonprofits and religious organizations to help positively impact the community.

One of the projects they completed was painting a mural at St. Matthew’s Cathedral School, which they hope to convert into a community garden.

This youth group has been involved in mission trips for over a decade in Fort Wayne and South Bend, saying they want to give back to help make Michiana a better place.

“The goal is just simply to give back to the community,” says Isaac Jinks, an adult volunteer with St. Jude Youth Ministry. “As Christians, we’re called to be of service to others. That’s what our lives are for; we’re here to give to others, to be of service to others, to help make each other’s lives better, and help us grow closer to God. The fact that we’re on this week of service is just a concrete example of our calling to serve through those different ministries, and hopefully, we’re making other people’s lives just a little bit better by being here.”

Jinks tells 16 News that while their mission trip is ending this week, more help is needed around the city.

“Consider volunteering; consider looking at what organizations are in your area and offer help if you are able,” Jinks said. “I can tell you that a lot of these organizations are very thankful for help, just hands to help. Doing simple lawn work or a painting project, or whatever it is, just consider ways we can volunteer and serve our community.”

St. Judge Youth Ministry has been in South Bend since Sunday and heads back to Fort Wayne on Friday. They have completed multiple projects for 13 organizations around the area.

During this week of service, St. Jude Youth Ministry completed projects for A Rosie Place, The SHARE Foundation, Ronald McDonald House Charities, Food Bank of Northern Indiana, Catholic Worker House, Catholic Charities, Cultivate Food Rescue, Hope Ministries, St. Margaret’s House, and Catholic parishes around South Bend.

