Caston softball prepares for first trip to state final

By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FULTON, Ind. (WNDU) - The Caston Comets have never played for a state championship in any sport, but that will change on Saturday afternoon.

The Comets softball team (22-4) will take the field at Purdue’s Bittinger Stadium against top-ranked Tecumseh (24-9) in the Class 1A state final — and the little town of Fulton has been celebrating its semi-state champions all week.

The Comets got a free dinner on Thursday night on behalf of the local Lions Club due in part to a fish fry that happened to coincide with state championship week.

On Wednesday night, a block party was held for the team. Meanwhile, there will be another dinner for the team on Friday night.

16 Sports caught up with the Comets on Thursday afternoon to talk about their new celebrity status in town.

“It’s crazy to just see the loving people behind us in this step,” said senior pitcher Kinzie Mollenkopf. “Being the first team to make it to state to play in a championship, it’s just so real for our whole community just to come a be a part of it.”

“Nobody in this community has gone this far before, so we have people supporting us,” said junior shortstop Isabel Scales. “But then actually seeing them coming out to games, and then the caravans after we win, and even yesterday at the block party. It’s a feeling that’s just amazing.”

First pitch for Saturday’s state final matchup is set for 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

In this Nov. 13, 2017, file photo, Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick attends an NCAA...

Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick to step down in 2024

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now, Drew Sanders and Chuck Freeby
Swarbrick will be succeeded by Peter Bevacqua, a 1993 alumnus and chairman of NBC Sports.

High School

BASEBALL: Local Michigan teams play in regional semifinals

Updated: 24 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Here’s a look at the regional semifinal matchups involving teams from our area.

High School

Penn softball looks to spoil Roncalli’s bid for three-peat

Updated: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Penn (27-4-1) and Roncalli (31-3-1) will face each other in the Class 4A state final on Saturday at Purdue’s Bittinger Stadium.

Pro Sports

Four Winds Invitational hosts media day, seeks volunteers

Updated: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch, Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
The annual Epson Tour golf tournament is back in South Bend this summer.

Latest News

Pro Sports

South Bend Lions remain winless after loss to Flint City

Updated: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:10 AM EDT
|
By Matt Loch
The Lions are now 0-4-1 on the season and second-to-last place in USL League Two’s Great Lakes Division.

South Bend Cubs

2 South Bend Cubs players made their return to Four Winds Field after missing extensive time...

Fan favorites return to Four Winds Field

Updated: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:58 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch
Two fan favorites of the South Bend Cubs made their return to Four Winds Field on Tuesday night.

High School

New Prairie softball gets another shot at state title

Updated: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT
|
By Josh Bode
Despite losing in their first playoff game last year, the New Prairie Cougars knew they had a good shot at the state title this year.

Notre Dame

The Notre Dame men's lacrosse team poses with the national championship trophy after defeating...

Rep. Rudy Yakym gives shoutout to ND men’s lacrosse team on House Floor

Updated: Jun. 6, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The Fighting Irish won their first national championship in program history a week ago.

College

Indiana State outfielder Seth Gergely (15) makes a catch in the outfield during an NCAA...

Indiana State baseball advances to first-ever super regional

Updated: Jun. 5, 2023 at 8:43 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch
The Sycamores did it in undefeated fashion, going 3-0 in the Terre Haute regional after defeating Wright State once and Iowa twice.

Notre Dame

Former Irish defensive back Todd Lyght on 2024 CFB Hall of Fame ballot

Updated: Jun. 5, 2023 at 8:31 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch
Lyght is among the list of 78 players up for induction in the class of 2024.