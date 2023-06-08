Caston softball prepares for first trip to state final

FULTON, Ind. (WNDU) - The Caston Comets have never played for a state championship in any sport, but that will change on Saturday afternoon.

The Comets softball team (22-4) will take the field at Purdue’s Bittinger Stadium against top-ranked Tecumseh (24-9) in the Class 1A state final — and the little town of Fulton has been celebrating its semi-state champions all week.

The Comets got a free dinner on Thursday night on behalf of the local Lions Club due in part to a fish fry that happened to coincide with state championship week.

On Wednesday night, a block party was held for the team. Meanwhile, there will be another dinner for the team on Friday night.

16 Sports caught up with the Comets on Thursday afternoon to talk about their new celebrity status in town.

“It’s crazy to just see the loving people behind us in this step,” said senior pitcher Kinzie Mollenkopf. “Being the first team to make it to state to play in a championship, it’s just so real for our whole community just to come a be a part of it.”

“Nobody in this community has gone this far before, so we have people supporting us,” said junior shortstop Isabel Scales. “But then actually seeing them coming out to games, and then the caravans after we win, and even yesterday at the block party. It’s a feeling that’s just amazing.”

First pitch for Saturday’s state final matchup is set for 4:30 p.m.

