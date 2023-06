BASEBALL: Local Michigan teams play in regional semifinals

(WNDU) - High school baseball teams across Michigan took part in regional semifinal games on Wednesday.

This includes several teams from our local area, who are looking to keep their seasons and hopes of winning a state championship alive.

Here’s a look at the regional semifinal matchups involving teams from our area:

DIVISION 2

Regional Semifinal 23: Berrien Springs

Lakeshore 8, Vicksburg 0

Lakeshore advances to Regional 11 final vs. Grand Rapids Christian at Kalamazoo College on Saturday, June 10

DIVISION 3

Regional Semifinal 37: Watervliet

Watervliet 3, Parchment 2

Watervliet advances to Regional 19 final vs. Chesaning at Cornerstone University on Saturday, June 10

Regional Semifinal 41: Bridgman

Bridgman 6, Centreville 2

Bridgman advances to Regional 21 final vs. Grass Lake at Adrian College on Saturday, June 10

DIVISION 4

Regional Semifinal 57: Lawrence

Michigan Lutheran vs. Decatur

Statewide Regional/Quarterfinal/Semifinal/State Final brackets:

DIVISION 1

DIVISION 2

DIVISION 3

DIVISION 4

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.