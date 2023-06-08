Air Quality Action Day issued across Indiana for Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) has issued an Air Quality Action Day for all counties as smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to move across the state.

IDEM is forecasting high levels of fine particles in the air. These particles can settle deep into the lungs and cannot be easily exhaled, making it unhealthy for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and those with heart or lung conditions.

Therefore, IDEM is encouraging you to help reduce these fine particles by making the following changes to daily habits.

Carpool or use public transportation

Avoid using drive-thrus and combine errands into one trip

Turn off engines instead of idling for long periods of time

Avoid using gas-powered equipment

Conserve energy by turning off lights and setting the air conditioner to a higher setting

Use propane gas instead of charcoal when grilling outdoors

To learn more about Air Quality Action Days or to sign up for SmogWatch Alerts, click here.

