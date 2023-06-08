29th annual ‘Shortcakes on Blacktop’ event returns to The Cathedral of St. James

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, one of the best summer events in Michiana returned: Shortcakes on the Blacktop!

The Cathedral of St. James held its 29th annual “Shortcakes on the Blacktop Strawberry Festival.”

Dozens upon dozens came through to buy some cakes, and all the money went back to community organizations.

“Saint Margaret’s House, for example, people are taught how to write a resume; they are given clothes to go to job interviews,” said Bunmi Okanlami, a member of St. James. “They’re taught how to prepare for jobs. Children are given school supplies that parents may not be able to afford. In the DISMISS house. People who have been incarcerated trying to enter back into the community have a place where we can avoid and prove and at least reduce recidivism.”

