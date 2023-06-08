Advertise With Us

29th annual ‘Shortcakes on Blacktop’ event returns to The Cathedral of St. James

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, one of the best summer events in Michiana returned: Shortcakes on the Blacktop!

The Cathedral of St. James held its 29th annual “Shortcakes on the Blacktop Strawberry Festival.”

Dozens upon dozens came through to buy some cakes, and all the money went back to community organizations.

“Saint Margaret’s House, for example, people are taught how to write a resume; they are given clothes to go to job interviews,” said Bunmi Okanlami, a member of St. James. “They’re taught how to prepare for jobs. Children are given school supplies that parents may not be able to afford. In the DISMISS house. People who have been incarcerated trying to enter back into the community have a place where we can avoid and prove and at least reduce recidivism.”

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after one person was shot near Marathon gas station in South Bend.
Police investigating after 1 shot near Marathon gas station in South Bend
Siarra Pontius
Elkhart woman charged in armed robbery at 7-Eleven
Sick nursing student gets pinning ceremony in hospital bed
SWAT situation in the area of Prast Boulevard just west of N. Olive Street.
SWAT situation in South Bend ends peacefully
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Another hazy Friday with low air quality

Latest News

Peter Bevacqua to step in as Notre Dame’s next athletic director in 2024
Ft. Wayne teens paint mural for St. Matthew's Cathedral School
Phase II of the Coal Line Trail begins
Public demanding overpass in Osceola after tragedy