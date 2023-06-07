Wednesday’s Child: Serenity’s Summer

(WNDU) - Summer break is a nice change of pace, but there are kids who are still living with the stress of foster care. There are hundreds of them who need to be adopted, like 13-year-old Serenity from Michigan. Grant Me Hope sent us her story.

Serenity loves to hang out with friends.

“With my friends, we watch movies, and it we just like eat popcorn and stuff and just watch the movies,” said Serenity. She likes scary movies.

She likes school too. Her favorite subjects are English and Social Studies.

“I like social studies because you learn things about the past and like who people actually were and what they did,” said Serenity.

Serenity wants to go to college someday and become a nurse.

“I want to be a nurse because I like to help people,” said Serenity. “I have a lot of empathy and I like to have conversations with them.”

Serenity has been waiting for a new family for the past seven years. She would like to have a family with siblings and pets.

“Family is important to me because you always stick together no matter what,” said Serenity. “I look forward to being adopted.”

If you would like to learn more about Serenity and adoption from foster care, click here for links to Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange and Grant Me Hope.

