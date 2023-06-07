Warsaw BMV moving to new location

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles has announced a change at the Warsaw branch.

The Warsaw branch will be opening its new location at 3650 Commerce Dr. on Tuesday, June 20. The branch will maintain the same operating schedule, serving customers Tuesday through Saturday.

This new location also comes with a BMV Connect kiosk, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to offer customers the opportunity to complete more than a dozen common transactions.

The final day at the old location will be on Saturday, June 17.

