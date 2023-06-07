Advertise With Us

Warsaw BMV moving to new location

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles has announced a change at the Warsaw branch.

The Warsaw branch will be opening its new location at 3650 Commerce Dr. on Tuesday, June 20. The branch will maintain the same operating schedule, serving customers Tuesday through Saturday.

This new location also comes with a BMV Connect kiosk, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to offer customers the opportunity to complete more than a dozen common transactions.

The final day at the old location will be on Saturday, June 17.

For a full list of BMV locations, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man expected to survive injuries in South Bend shooting
LIVESTREAM: Osprey chicks hatch in nest atop WNDU studio tower
Jazziah Clayton
Missing 1-year-old out of South Bend found safe
Marilee Furlong
‘Just come home’: Family hoping for missing woman’s safe return
When will Christine deliver?

Latest News

Indiana man sentenced to 15 years for unarmed robbery, injuring elderly woman on June 6, 2023.
Indiana man sentenced to 15 years in Niles purse snatching case
Warsaw BMV to move locations
Man sentenced in Niles purse snatching
Three Oaks man injured after train collides with car