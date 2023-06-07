SWAT situation in South Bend ends peacefully

SWAT situation in the area of Prast Boulevard just west of N. Olive Street.
SWAT situation in the area of Prast Boulevard just west of N. Olive Street.(WNDU)
By Joshua Short and 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A police standoff on South Bend’s northwest side ended on Wednesday afternoon without any injuries.

It happened in the area of Prast Boulevard just west of N. Olive Street.

16 News Now is learning that police responded to an armed situation at a home in the area sometime this afternoon. It happened minutes after another criminal offense took place.

Once police arrived, they found out a 2-year-old was inside the home at the time, but officials were able to safely get them out.

“We did what we’re supposed to do, what we’re trained to do,” said South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski. “And no matter what tech no matter what we have. It’s a human being, two human beings, and a whole bunch of other human beings that were out here involved in this.

“I will tell you that what we promised him, we are fulfilling our promise to him,” he added. “And that’s exactly what we’re doing right now at this point.”

There’s no word on how the child was related to the man, who ended up walking out of the home and into police custody.

