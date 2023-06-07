Swan Lake Resort hosting ‘Classic Car Cruze IN’ on Wednesday

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - If you couldn’t make it to South Bend last weekend for the Studebaker Drivers Club meet, you have another opportunity to see some classic cars in Michiana on Wednesday night.

Swan Lake Resort in Marshall County is hosting its monthly “Classic Car Cruze IN.” All show vehicles are welcome, and anyone who brings their car gets the chance to win some prizes, like a set of Continental Tires (worth over $500) or an SP Tools Toolbox (worth $3,500).

Guests can also win door prizes or enter a 50/50 drawing to help support local nonprofits.

Admission is free. It’s all happening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 5203 Plymouth LaPorte Trail.

Call 574-935-5680 for more information.

