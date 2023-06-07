Survey: Indiana, Michigan road trips rank among top 100 ‘Weekend Road Trips in America’

(WNDU) - Gunther Motor Company recently carried out a survey of 3,000 regular road trippers to find out the 100 best weekend road trips in America.

The results of that national poll determined that two of those top 100 road trips are within the Hoosier state, while one of them is in Michigan.

50. Traverse City to Copper Harbor (Michigan)

Traverse City to Copper Harbor (via U.S. Route 31 and 41) was ranked No. 50 on Gunther Motor Company’s list. According to Wanderlog, Mackinaw City is the most popular city to stop at on this route.

Other popular places to visit along this route are Quincy Mine, Lakenenland, and The Jampot.

64. Gary to Evansville (Indiana)

Gary to Evansville (via U.S. Route 41) was voted as America’s 64th favorite weekend road trip. Along the way, you’ll experience a mixture of urban landscapes, charming small towns, and picturesque countryside.

Popular stops along this route include Newton County and Vincennes.

82. Richmond to Terre Haute (Indiana)

Richmond to Terre Haute (via U.S. Route 40) was voted the 82nd favorite, according to Gunther’s poll. This route gives you the option to explore both small towns and vibrant cities, as it takes you through the capital city of Indianapolis.

For a look at all the top 100 weekend road trips in America, click here.

