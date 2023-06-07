Sturgis woman dies after crashing into tree

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Sturgis woman is dead after deputies say she crashed into a tree early Tuesday morning in St. Joseph County, Mich.

The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. on U.S. 131 near King Road in Fabius Township. Deputies say an SUV, driven by an unidentified Sturgis woman, was heading north on U.S. 131 when it left the road and struck a tree.

The driver was found dead inside the SUV. Deputies say she was the only person inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. Deputies say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

The St. Joseph County sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Station 2 Fire Department, Station 3 Fire Department, Three Rivers Police Department, MDOT, Victim services, and Western Michigan Medical Examiner’s Office.

