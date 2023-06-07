South Bend Community Schools hosts ‘Employee Appreciation Day’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?

How about celebrating our teachers and other faculty with the South Bend School Corporation?

On Wednesday at TCU School Field, the district celebrated the work of more than 240 SSC services for education associates for an “Employee Appreciation Day.”

Staff and their families turned out to check out balloon artists, face painting, an inflatable castle, prize drawings, and more!

The purpose of the event? To show staff how much they’re appreciated for their hard work throughout the school year.

“We are proud of the fact that we’ve been almost close to fully staffed,” said Devon Winder, the resident regional manager for the custodian department. “It’s been an issue throughout the country, having staff. So, I mean, we’ve always been at least 95% or higher at our goal.”

Much of the school corporation’s staff is getting grounds ready for graduation ceremonies.

