Sick nursing student gets pinning ceremony in hospital bed

By Joshua Short
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Kasey Wernlund is in nursing school, and she’s just grateful to be alive.

“I started feeling sick, thought maybe it was the flu or something,” Kasey said.

It wasn’t the flu. In fact, Kasey was admitted to Beacon Granger Hospital in April, where doctors later discovered she had sepsis — the body’s life-threatening response to an infection.

Sadly, she missed a very important day in her life while she was recovering.

“I missed my pinning for nursing school, and I was really bummed because I worked so to get to that point,” Kasey recalled.

Enter Kendall Klaer and Payton Fell — Kasey’s full-time nurses and part-time guardian angels.

“Payton had said, ‘Oh, we have a patient, and she’s missing her pinning,’” Kendall remembered. “And I said, ‘Her nursing pinning?’ And she said, ‘Yeah.’ I was like, ‘Well, that’s not okay.’ Cause we knew how important pinning was to us.”

The tandem took it upon themselves to turn an inauspicious moment into an unforgettable one, providing their patient with her own pinning ceremony.

“The heading of the certificate actually said, ‘Certified Patient of BGH Room 104,” Kendall joked.

(Kasey Wernlund)

“I actually ordered the pin right after she became my patient, and I was like, ‘If we get to use it, cool. If we don’t, I’ll just have a second pin, I guess,’” Payton said.

“It just meant the world to me, and they deserve all the recognition,” Kasey said.

Which is why Kasey invited 16 News Now to Beacon Hospital to capture her simple thank you – the first time they’d been in the same room since BGH Room 104.

“It was an honor to be pinned by both of you, and you guys both deserve so much recognition,” Kasey told Kendall and Payton during their reunion. “You guys are amazing nurses, and you guys are a huge inspiration to me. So, thank you.”

It has been said nursing is the heart of healthcare. If true, then this story proves that institution’s heart isn’t skipping a beat.

Kasey is wrapping up her last semester and has already passed her finals. And get this — when it’s all said and done, all three of these nurses will end up being graduates of the same nursing program at Ivy Tech.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Berrien County Sheriff to throw first pitch at Detroit Tigers game

Berrien County sheriff to throw first pitch at Detroit Tigers game

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Berrien County Sheriff Paul Bailey is slated to throw out the first pitch in Detroit on Monday.

News

Four Winds Invitational hosts media day

Updated: 13 minutes ago
The annual Epson Tour golf tournament is back in South Bend this summer.

News

Former Detroit Lions players deliver keynote speech at Niles Chamber of Commerce luncheon on...

Former Detroit Lions players deliver keynote speech at Niles Chamber of Commerce luncheon

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Mark Peterson
Calvin Johnson Jr. and his former Detroit Lions teammate Rob Sims gave a co-keynote address at the Niles Chamber of Commerce annual luncheon.

News

Kosciusko Co. plant closure to impact more than 500 workers

Updated: 16 minutes ago
LSC Print Solutions will close its Warsaw plant in September.

News

A photo of the Edwardsburg VFW in Edwardsburg, Michigan.

Flags stolen at Edwardsburg VFW

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Someone has apparently stolen two flags from off a flagpole at the VFW post there.

Latest News

News

Berrien County Sheriff Paul Bailey to throw first pitch at Detroit Tigers game

Updated: 27 minutes ago

News

What comes next after the closure of South Bend's abortion clinic

Updated: 31 minutes ago

News

20-year-old Elkhart woman charged with armed robbery of 7-Eleven

Updated: 31 minutes ago

News

Flags stolen from Edwardsburg VFW

Updated: 31 minutes ago

News

Calvin Johnson Jr., Rob Sims delivers key note speech at Niles Chamber of Commerce luncheon

Updated: 31 minutes ago