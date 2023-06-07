‘Shortcakes on the Blacktop’ festival to be held Thursday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Cathedral of Saint James is gearing up for the 29th annual “Shortcakes on the Blacktop Strawberry Festival” on Thursday

It will feature items like homemade shortcakes, ice cream with whipped toppings, and of course… fresh strawberries! Gluten-free shortcakes are also available.

The festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at The Cathedral of Saint James, which is located at 117 N. Lafayette Boulevard in South Bend.

Strawberry shortcakes are $6 each. To order online, click here.

Delivery of orders of 5 or more are available downtown, Notre Dame, Saint Mary’s, and Holy Cross. Call 574-707-5130 to arrange.

