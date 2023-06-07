‘Shortcakes on the Blacktop’ festival to be held Thursday

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Cathedral of Saint James is gearing up for the 29th annual “Shortcakes on the Blacktop Strawberry Festival” on Thursday

It will feature items like homemade shortcakes, ice cream with whipped toppings, and of course… fresh strawberries! Gluten-free shortcakes are also available.

The festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at The Cathedral of Saint James, which is located at 117 N. Lafayette Boulevard in South Bend.

Strawberry shortcakes are $6 each. To order online, click here.

Delivery of orders of 5 or more are available downtown, Notre Dame, Saint Mary’s, and Holy Cross. Call 574-707-5130 to arrange.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Events

Swan Lake Resort hosting ‘Classic Car Cruze IN’ on Wednesday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
All show vehicles are welcome, and admission is free.

Community

CASA Program of St. Joseph County seeking volunteers

Updated: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The program is holding a five-week summer training session for volunteer advocates beginning next Tuesday, June 13.

Community

Dreaming of Disney World: South Bend uncle helping nieces raise money for trip

Updated: Jun. 5, 2023 at 8:11 PM EDT
|
By Joshua Short
There’s a hustle happening on South Bend’s northwest side, where an 18-year-old is working hard to take his nieces on a trip this summer.

Food

What’s Cooking: Community meals this week

Updated: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.

Latest News

Community

Free summer food programs for kids in Michiana

Updated: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Alex Almanza
While the classrooms might be empty right now, these school systems are offering free food programs all summer long!

Community

Sunday Morning Spotlight: Relay for Life Michiana

Updated: Jun. 4, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Relay for Life Michiana will hit the track at the St. Joseph County Fairgrounds next weekend to raise money for cancer research.

Events

Every Friday until the end of August, free concerts will happen at Hunt Plaza, right in front...

‘Fridays by the Fountain’ returns to downtown South Bend for the summertime

Updated: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Every Friday afternoon until the end of August, free concerts will happen at Hunt Plaza, right in front of the Morris Performing Arts Center.

Events

Downtown Goshen First Fridays: Wheels and Deals

Updated: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
You are asked to decorate your favorite set of wheels and head downtown!

Events

South Bend to host ‘Meet the Mayor’ event Thursday night

Updated: Jun. 1, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
You can speak one-on-one with the mayor, city council members, and city organization staff members.

Events

Michiana Pride events happening in June

Updated: May. 31, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
June 1 marks the beginning of Pride Month across the U.S.