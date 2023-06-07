Penn softball looks to spoil Roncalli’s bid for three-peat

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Penn Kingsmen will play in the last IHSAA softball game of 2023 — the Class 4A state championship game to wrap the weekend in West Lafayette.

2016 was the last time anyone from Penn softball played in a state championship. Their opponent from the south, Indianapolis Roncalli, was there last year and the year before that. Both trips resulted in a championship.

So, the pressure falls on them. Penn can walk in carefree.

“We have nothing to lose, we have no fear,” says head coach Beth Zachary. “We’re just super excited for the opportunity to play competition like that. If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best. . . You have to go in there, and you have to go into battle. And we just have to trust our training and our preparation and play with our hearts.”

Zachary’s players agree.

“We’re just going to play our heart out and leave it all on the field,” says senior shortstop Kiley Hinton. “We’re definitely a team that can compete and we can win. We’ve just got to play together — one out at a time, one pitch at a time — and just don’t let the moment get too big and be grateful that we’re there.”

Penn (27-4-1) and Roncalli (31-3-1) will face each other on Saturday, June 10, at Purdue’s Bittinger Stadium. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.