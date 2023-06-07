Advertise With Us

New rock-climbing gym opens Friday in Mishawaka

-Apex Climbing Gym
By Samantha Albert
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A new rock-climbing gym will open in Mishawaka, on Friday, June 9th.

Apex Climbing Gym is a 15,000-square foot facility, equipped with 70 different climbing routes that owners say will continuously change.

That means there will always be new walls and routes to climb.

The gym also features conventional training and gym equipment, an event space, and even a designated toddler play area.

“People have driven to Michigan, to Chicago, down to Indy, and so, finally to get a premiere rock-climbing facility, we know there’s people out there that will do it, and there’s people out there that don’t know they’ll do it, but they’re going to do it, and they’ll be like, this is amazing. So, we’re hoping to provide movement, and health, and friendship, and community and that it can be a place where people can come and hang out too,” says Co-Owner, Tom Shpakow.

For more information, including business hours, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 injured after train collides with car in Galien Township on June 6, 2023.
1 injured after train collides with car in Galien Township
TSA confiscates gun from passenger at South Bend International Airport on June 4, 2023.
TSA confiscates gun from passenger at South Bend International Airport
Exterior of the Teachers Credit Union building located at 110 S. Main Street in downtown South...
Teachers Credit Union to be renamed later this month
1 injured in South Bend stabbing
Marshall County woman arrested after driving intoxicated with kids in car.
Marshall County woman arrested after driving intoxicated with children in car

Latest News

TSA confiscates gun from passenger at South Bend International Airport
-Apex Climbing Gym
Sturgis woman dies after crashing into tree
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Best chance of rain in three weeks arrives Sunday