New rock-climbing gym opens Friday in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A new rock-climbing gym will open in Mishawaka, on Friday, June 9th.

Apex Climbing Gym is a 15,000-square foot facility, equipped with 70 different climbing routes that owners say will continuously change.

That means there will always be new walls and routes to climb.

The gym also features conventional training and gym equipment, an event space, and even a designated toddler play area.

“People have driven to Michigan, to Chicago, down to Indy, and so, finally to get a premiere rock-climbing facility, we know there’s people out there that will do it, and there’s people out there that don’t know they’ll do it, but they’re going to do it, and they’ll be like, this is amazing. So, we’re hoping to provide movement, and health, and friendship, and community and that it can be a place where people can come and hang out too,” says Co-Owner, Tom Shpakow.

For more information, including business hours, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.