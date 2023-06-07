Kosciusko Co. plant closure to impact more than 500 workers

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A plant closure in Kosciusko County will impact over 500 workers.

According to our reporting partners at the Warsaw Times-Union, LSC Print Solutions will close its Warsaw plant at 2801 W. Old 30 in September. Employees were informed about the closure and layoffs on Tuesday morning.

The closure will be permanent, and the building where LSC was located has already been sold. The closure is expected to begin Sept. 10 and be completed by Sept. 24.

The company says it will work with the Kosciusko Economic Development Corporation to help the 525 people who will no longer be able to work at the plant.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.