Kids get in for free during Children’s Day at the Potawatomi Zoo
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Heads up, families!
The Potawatomi Zoo is waiving admission for children 14 and under all day on Wednesday, June 14, from 10 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.! Admission for those 15 and older is $12.
The zoo would like to remind those who wish to attend:
- Children must be accompanied by an adult.
- Doesn’t apply to attractions, concessions, or admission for people over age 14.
- Doesn’t apply to field trips or group tours
Zoo keepers will be available to talk with children at 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m.
If you have trouble finding parking, overflow spots are available at Kids Kingdom and John Adams High School.
