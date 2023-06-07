Advertise With Us

Kids get in for free during Children’s Day at the Potawatomi Zoo

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Heads up, families!

The Potawatomi Zoo is waiving admission for children 14 and under all day on Wednesday, June 14, from 10 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.! Admission for those 15 and older is $12.

The zoo would like to remind those who wish to attend:

  • Children must be accompanied by an adult.
  • Doesn’t apply to attractions, concessions, or admission for people over age 14.
  • Doesn’t apply to field trips or group tours

Zoo keepers will be available to talk with children at 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m.

If you have trouble finding parking, overflow spots are available at Kids Kingdom and John Adams High School.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 injured after train collides with car in Galien Township on June 6, 2023.
1 injured after train collides with car in Galien Township
TSA confiscates gun from passenger at South Bend International Airport on June 4, 2023.
TSA confiscates gun from passenger at South Bend International Airport
Exterior of the Teachers Credit Union building located at 110 S. Main Street in downtown South...
Teachers Credit Union to be renamed later this month
Marshall County woman arrested after driving intoxicated with kids in car.
Marshall County woman arrested after driving intoxicated with children in car
1 injured in South Bend stabbing

Latest News

South Bend Community Schools hosts ‘Employee Appreciation Day’
South Bend Community Schools hosts ‘Employee Appreciation Day’
Tricia Sloma introduces viewers to Serenity who is in need of adoption through the Michigan...
Wednesday’s Child: Serenity’s Summer
‘Shortcakes on the Blacktop’ festival to be held Thursday
Swan Lake Resort hosting ‘Classic Car Cruze IN’ on Wednesday