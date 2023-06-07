Kids get in for free during Children’s Day at the Potawatomi Zoo

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Heads up, families!

The Potawatomi Zoo is waiving admission for children 14 and under all day on Wednesday, June 14, from 10 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.! Admission for those 15 and older is $12.

The zoo would like to remind those who wish to attend:

Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Doesn’t apply to attractions, concessions, or admission for people over age 14.

Doesn’t apply to field trips or group tours

Zoo keepers will be available to talk with children at 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m.

If you have trouble finding parking, overflow spots are available at Kids Kingdom and John Adams High School.

