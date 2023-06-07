Indiana State Fair announces first wave of free concerts for 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - The Indiana State Fair has unveiled the first wave of its 2023 list of scheduled concerts as a part of the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage schedule.

The fair opens on July 28 and runs through August 20. The first concert is scheduled for opening day, while the last concert is set for Aug. 18.

All shows at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage are free with paid fair admission and seating is first-come, first-served. All shows start at 7:30 p.m.

Clint Black - Friday, July 28

Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure - Sunday, July 30

Keith Sweat - Wednesday, Aug. 2

TobyMac - Sunday, Aug. 6

THE TAYLOR PARTY: TAYLOR SWIFT NIGHT - Saturday, Aug. 12

Buddy Guy: Damn Right Farewell - Friday, Aug. 18

