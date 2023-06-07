Indiana man sentenced to 15 years in Niles purse snatching case

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - An Indiana man will spend at least seven years behind bars after pushing an elderly woman down and snatching her purse in Niles.

Antoine Dallas, 34, of Peru, pleaded guilty to unarmed robbery on Tuesday.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Dallas could spend up to 15 years in prison. You may remember the video from April 2022, where Dallas can be seen riding a bike past New Journey United Methodist Church at Third and Cedar streets, when he grabbed the purse of an 80-year-old woman.

The suspect jumped off his bike and proceeded to tug on the purse with the woman before taking it and riding off.

He apologized for his actions this week; Dallas had four prior robbery convictions, factoring into the judge’s decision on the sentence.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.