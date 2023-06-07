Four Winds Invitational hosts media day, seeks volunteers

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians and its Four Winds Casinos hosted a media day for the 2023 Four Winds Invitational on Wednesday.

The annual Epson Tour golf tournament is back in South Bend this summer. It will be held from Aug. 10 through Aug. 12 at South Bend Country Club.

The tournament is part of the “Road to the LPGA” and has served as a major stepping stone in previous years.

“It’ll be a great test for the girls — our two previous winners are on the LPGA Tour now doing phenomenal,” said Greg Helmkamp, general manager/head golf professional at South Bend Country Club. “That’s a good testament to our golf course. It’s a good test that brings the cream of the crop that play in this event. We get an ultimate champion that is obviously proven to be a really good player as they’re both on the LPGA Tour now with huge success.”

Once again, proceeds from the Four Winds Invitational will be donated to Beacon Children’s Hospital

Representatives from Beacon as well as the Pokagon Band and the Four Winds Casinos were at South Bend Country Club on Wednesday morning. Also in attendance was South Bend Mayor James Mueller, who spoke on the continued partnership between the local organizations.

“There’s a lot of generosity from the Pokagon Band in our community,” Mueller said. “This is only one of many ways in which they give back to the community. But in this particular one, they’re investing in healthcare and helping our children be healthy. There are not many causes better than that — making sure our children are healthy and safe going forward.”

The tournament might be two months away, but the Pokagon Band is looking for volunteers now.

150 volunteers are needed to fill a variety of roles including assisting with scoring duties and serving as building attendants, caddies, cart drivers, driving range attendants, food and beverage servers, marshals and spotters, parking attendants, standard bearers, shuttle drivers, and more.

All selected volunteers must be at least 16 years of age prior to July 31, 2023, and are required to pay 1 $25 fee prior to that date.

Volunteers will receive a Four Winds Invitational polo shirt, hat, and a $25 Four Winds Casinos gift card for their services (9+ hours of service is required). Two meals and beverages will also be provided to volunteers on each day of service.

For more information and to complete the volunteer application, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.