Former Detroit Lions players deliver keynote speech at Niles Chamber of Commerce luncheon

By Mark Peterson
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame is a member of the business community in Niles.

For nine years, Calvin Johnson Jr. caught passes for the Detroit Lions. Now he carries the ball for Michigan’s marijuana industry.

Today, Johnson and his former Detroit Lions teammate Rob Sims gave a co-keynote address at the Niles Chamber of Commerce annual luncheon.

About a year ago, the pair opened a marijuana dispensary in Niles called Primitiv Elevated Wellness.

“We do get invited to attend more and more events. Some events, I mean, not as many as you’d think because cannabis still does have a little bit of a stigma,” Johnson told 16 News Now.

“It’s definitely part of that stigma, but you know, I think that’s part of our vision to change that,” Rob Sims added. “You know, using our platform to let people know that, you know, it’s just not a get high thing you know,”

Neither Sims nor Johnson lives in Niles, although both live in Michigan and like to visit at least once a month—enough to feel like members of the local business community.

The Primitiv dispensary in Niles is the only one the company has: “This is our one and only right now, this is our baby,” said Sims.

Sims further explained that they had never been to Niles before but were drawn to the location because it was close to the Indiana border where marijuana is illegal, and it was not too far from Illinois where marijuana is taxed at a higher rate.

Johnson said events like today’s go a long way to start building relationships.

