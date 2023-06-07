Flags stolen at Edwardsburg VFW

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - Someone has apparently stolen two flags from off a flagpole at the VFW post there.

This was both the U.S. and POW flags. Officials at the post called it “dishonorable” and “disrespectful.”

16 News Now was told that it occurred over the weekend. There are new flags up there now, but that wasn’t the case over the last few days. We spoke with one official at the post who told us military veterans are upset over this.

“A lot of men lost their lives over that flag and a lot of lives still carry battle scars,” Dave Dudley said. “To see their flag not up in the air is disloyal to our post or any post that have their flags stolen.”

Dudley says other posts should be aware of this, and if you have security cameras, have one trained in the direction of the flags.

