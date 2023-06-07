Advertise With Us

First Alert Forecast: Bet chance of rain in three weeks arrives Sunday

Refreshing temperatures in the 70s continue into the start of next week.
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

The upper-level low we discussed on Monday continues to swing wildfire smoke and low air quality to the East Coast. The hazy skies will stay in our area through Tuesday night and most of the day on Wednesday. Rain chances will stay low through the rest of the work-week before shifting to elevated chances this weekend. The dew point will come down significantly on Thursday and Friday, leading to a couple of cool starts in the middle 40s. Early data brings rain chances to forecast on Saturday and on Sunday, with the highest rain chance to end the weekend.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a milky tint in the sky from continued wildfire haze around. Air quality will not be an issue. High 76F. Wind NNW at 10 to 25 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear skies. Low 48F. NNE wind at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies Sunny with a milky tint in the sky from continued wildfire haze around. High 75F. Low 48F. Wind NNW at 10 to 25 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunny, along with a few afternoon clouds. High 78F. Low 54F. Wind NNW at 10 to 15 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A cold front will move through Michiana this upcoming weekend and will provide our best chance of showers in nearly three weeks.

