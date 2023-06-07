First Alert Forecast: Best chance of rain in three weeks arrives Sunday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a milky tint in the sky from continued wildfire haze around. Air quality will not be an issue. High 76F. Wind NNW at 10 to 25 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear skies. Low 48F. NNE wind at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies Sunny with a milky tint in the sky from continued wildfire haze around. High 75F. Low 48F. Wind NNW at 10 to 25 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunny, along with a few afternoon clouds. High 78F. Low 54F. Wind NNW at 10 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Morning sunshine will give way to increasing clouds. Shower chance increases late in the day into the overnight hours. High around 85F. Low 58F. Wind WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with shower chances throughout the day. Chance of widespread showers with general rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.50 inches. High 74F. Low 52F. S wind shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A cold front will move through Michiana this upcoming weekend and will provide our best chance of showers in nearly three weeks. Behind this front, temperatures will stay in the low to mid-70s to kickstart next week. As an upper-level ridge tries to build back in across the Midwest late next week expect temperatures to rise into the 80s to low 90s into Father’s Day weekend.

